Prominent civil servant Michel Cadot has been appointed the new interministerial delegate for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, replacing Jean Castex.

Castex was named French Prime Minister earlier this month, leaving the role vacant.

Cadot, the new interministerial delegate for the Games, is currently prefect for Île-de-France - the most populous of France's 18 regions.

Paris is in Île-de-France.

Cadot will leave the post - one he has been in since June 2017 - on August 16 and officially take up his new role the next day.

Due to his prominence within Paris governance, Cadot should be familiar with much of the Games' preparations and has already been involved in them, chairing the commission which chose contractors for the Olympic village in November of last year.

Michel Cadot, second left, looks at a model of the Paris 2024 Olympic Village in a group including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, centre, Jean Castex, fourth from right, and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, third from right ©Getty Images

Some of the 66-year-old's previous role include Paris police prefect and chief of staff for Michele Alliot-Marie when she was Minister of the Interior.

Castex's appointment as Prime Minister was generally seen as a boost for Paris 2024.

He had only just returned to the position, having been in charge of organising France’s exit strategy from coronavirus lockdown.

As well as his previous Paris 2024 role, Castex has held the position of President of the new National Sports Agency, established in 2019, and still does as things stand.



