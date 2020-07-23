Indian weightlifter Ragala Venkat Rahul has spoken of the difficulty of maintaining top form for an entire year after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed due to COVID-19.

Now scheduled to start a year from today in 2021, the Games were moved due to the pandemic, which has resulted in more than 15.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus to date.

Twenty-three-year-old Rahul had become a medal contender for the Games having had an impressive career so far.

He rose to fame with a gold medal in the Asian Youth Games in 2013 and followed it up with a silver at the Youth Olympics in 2014.

His first major senior title came at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games where he won gold at 85 kilograms.

Now, he is training from home due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in India, with the forced break in his training causing issues due to the lack of facilities.

Ragala Venkat Rahul was crowned Commonwealth Games champion at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rahul said: "We have been practicing for the Olympics since the last three to four years.

"We worked very hard and by the time we peaked for the Games, the pandemic postponed them.

"It is very difficult to maintain that top form for one whole year."

Rahul added that a medal at the Games is possible, but he needs to get back up to his peak performance.

He said: "The qualifying is not a problem, but I need to work harder to win a medal at the Games since I compete in the 96 kilogram category as the 89kg category is not featured in the Olympics.

"A few top athletes were banned because of doping and that opens up a way for us to win a medal."

The 96kg class is a new category and is a step-up from the 94kg which was an extremely controversial class at London 2012.

Seven athletes were banned for doping, giving initial fifth place weightlifter Saeid Mohammadpour of Iran the gold medal.