Olympic weightlifting champion admits lockdown has been a blessing in disguise

Olympic weightlifting gold medallist Sohrab Moradi has admitted that the coronavirus crisis has been a blessing in disguise for him.

The 31-year-old Iranian won the 94 kilograms title at Rio 2016 but spine and shoulder injuries would have ruled him out of Tokyo 2020 had the Games taken place this year.

As the Olympics were moved to 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Moradi now has renewed hope and underwent back surgery with time to recover.

He has not yet booked his place for Tokyo 2020, however.

"I have not stopped my training since it could be a setback," Moradi, a double world champion, said to Tehran Times.

Sohrab Moradi won Olympic gold at Rio 2016 but has not qualified for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I'm getting back to my best.

"Weightlifting differs from other types of sports and you cannot halt training since your preparation suffers."

Moradi said he was now "optimistic" about his future.

"I wait for the International Weightlifting Federation's new timetable to get rid of all confusion," he said.

"I need to partake at one event and will book my place if I lift 400kg in total.

"The Iran Weightlifting Federation's officials have been keeping in touch with me and monitor my conditions and I think it's very inspiring."