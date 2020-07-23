Paralympic athletics gold medallist Brent Lakatos has designed a new racing wheelchair as he prepares for Tokyo 2020.

The 40-year-old Canadian is an engineering graduate from the University of Texas and has created the aerodynamic chair with the help of a 3D designer.

He has been working on the project for two years as he aims for a fifth Paralympics appearance in Tokyo next year, after COVID-19 forced the postponement of the Games.

"Usually the base of the chair is made of carbon and the chair itself and the steering made of aluminium," he told Sportcom.

"But I want to make a carbon custom made chair that's more aerodynamic.

"It's a long process.

Brent Lakatos won Paralympic gold at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

"It's a bit lighter but the biggest advantage with carbon is that you can design any form.

"There are less limitations on making it more aerodynamic."

Lakatos, who was named as Athletics Canada's Para-athlete of the year in June, won Paralympic gold in the T53 100 metres at Rio 2016.

He has won six other Paralympic medals as well as 11 world titles.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Lakatos is currently training on the roads in Loughborough in England, where he lives with his wife, British Paralympian Stefanie Reid.