Russia’s teenage pole vault star Matvey Volkov has confirmed his intention to switch nationality to represent Belarus, following the Russian Athletics Federation’s (RusAF) failure to meet a deadline set by World Athletics to make a payment as part of reinstatement process.

Russian athletes may be unable to compete internationally after RusAF missed the July 1 deadline to pay $6.31 million (£5 million/€5.6 million).

World Athletics had fined RusAF $10 million (£7.9 million/€8.8 million) in March, in lieu of expelling the suspended organisation outright.

Half of the fine was due at the start of this month, as well as $1.31 million (£1 million/€1.1 million) in various costs.

In reaction to the missed deadline, World Athletics halted the work of the Doping Review Board which decides which Russians can compete with neutral status.

Belarusian Athletics Federation President Vadim Devyatovskiy opened the door for athletes considering switching nationality following the decision.

Devyatovskiy, Olympic hammer throw silver medallist at Beijing 2008, revealed his organisation would "consider" offers from Russian athletes.

Volkov, who set jumped an age record 5.50 metres for a 15-year-old in February, has requested to switch nationality to represent Belarus.

The decision was confirmed by his father and coach Konstantin.

"We decided to move to the union state - Belarus," he told the Russian state news agency TASS.

"We are not talking about changing our citizenship, we are talking about obtaining a residence permit that gives us the right to compete for the athletics federation of Belarus, and he will get the right to compete at international competitions."

Belarusian Athletics Federation President Vadim Devyatovskiy has opened the door for Russian athletes to switch to representing his nation ©Getty Images

Konstantin Volkov missed out on competing at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games due to the Soviet Union-led boycott.

He had won a silver medal in the pole vault at Moscow 1980, a Games which saw a boycott led by the United States.

Volkov has said the situation experienced by his father contributed to the decision to seek a nationality change.

"We want to move because we are simply not allowed to train, perform," he told Russia’s Match TV.

"Apparently, I am not profitable or not needed by Russia, like other athletes.

"It really bothers me.

"There is still a caveat - we are moving out of the country, because my father was essentially deprived of the Olympic Games.

"In 1984, the USSR also decided to boycott the Los Angeles Olympics due to incorrect actions by officials.

"He was simply rudely deprived of medals, and he does not want the same fate to be with me.

"In Tokyo, because of the actions that are now taking place, they simply will not let the national team go."





Three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene is among the Russian athletes to have said they are considering leaving the national team following the failure of RusAF to meet the deadline.

Alongside former 110 metres hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov and reigning pole vault world champion Anzhelika Sidorova, Lasitskene had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him to intervene to ensure the fine was paid to World Athletics.

RusAF is now facing expulsion, with World Athletics set to discuss the situation at a Council meeting on July 29 and 30.

The fine came after an investigation concerning high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Seven RusAF officials - including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin - were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with obstructing an anti-doping investigation by forging documents to explain missed tests.

Lysenko, 23, now faces a ban of up to eight years.

RusAF has been suspended by World Athletics since November 2015 following revelations of state-sponsored doping.

The Lysenko affair plunged the organisation into further trouble and contributed to the AIU Board stating in a report earlier this year that the World Athletics Council should consider expelling RusAF.

Yevgeny Yurchenko resigned as RusAF President earlier this week after less than six months in the role, following the missed deadline.