Trinidad and Tobago boxers will resume a full training regime next month after the period of coronavirus shutdown.

Coach Reynold Cox told Newsday that the enforced time away had been a "stumbling block" but they will now focus on the Caribbean Championships in December.

The country's team had been preparing for the Americas Olympic qualifier in Buenos Aires but this was postponed in March due to COVID-19.

This event has yet to be re-arranged but the Tokyo 2020 Games themselves have been pushed back to 2021 because of the outbreak.

"We had to stop our training as we entered the COVID-19 period in March," said Cox.

"It may have brought a little stumbling block for us.

"But if we can have another camp or bring in more boxers next year, that would serve as a good platform for us to see where we're at and how we've been progressing.

The squad is focusing on the Caribbean Championships and Olympic qualifiers ©Getty Images

"August will see the resumption of full training.

"Firstly, we want to defend our Caribbean titles in December, as this is our major focus.

"We then shift our attention to the Olympic qualifiers."

Two boxers, heavyweight Cam Awesome and light flyweight Jewel Lambert, are currently unable to link-up with the squad as they are based in the United States and border restrictions are in place.

"We have to wait for the borders to reopen for Cam and Jewel to return to TT to rejoin the camp," said Cox.

"Other than that, I'll continue to liaise with their coaches to make sure the work is being done.

"The postponement of the Olympics has given us enough time to catch up with our preparation.

"I am more concerned about the time ahead than the time passed.

"The boxers remain grounded in TT, at least until the end of the year when and if the pandemic slows."