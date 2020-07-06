Russian modern pentathlete Svetlana Lebedeva has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now unable to join the rest of the national team at its training camp.

The world and European medallist told Russia's state news agency TASS last week that she has been self-isolating for more than a week after testing positive for the virus.

"I have been at home in self-isolation for a week already, I wasn't hospitalised," Lebedeva said.

"I was planning to join the training camp at the Sverny Center in Moscow and took a test for the coronavirus on June 19, which later turned out to be positive."

The President of the Russian Modern Pentathlon Federation, Vyacheslav Aminov, said last month that the national team would begin training on June 15 at their newly-built training centre.

Lebedeva added: "I did not feel well on June 22 and informed my doctor, and later that day my coronavirus test came in positive.

Svetlana Lebedeva has won three European modern pentathlon medals and one world medal ©Getty Images

"I immediately went to a medical centre, where I first of all underwent lungs tomography.

"I was prescribed special treatment and I signed an undertaking to self-isolate.

"This week I am scheduled to take two follow-up tests for the virus.

"I am feeling very well at the moment and I can say that my disease runs without any symptoms."

The 29-year-old won individual bronze at the 2018 European Modern Pentathlon Championships and she was a World Championship silver medallist in the mixed relay in 2012.

She has also won two European women's relay medals, a gold in 2012 and silver in 2015.