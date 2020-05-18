International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) President Richard Allcroft and chief executive Steve Griffiths are to host a video conference call to announce plans for the body over the next three years.

Scheduled for May 25, Allcroft and Griffiths will be available to speak to member nations of the IWRF over two time slots at 9am and 9pm GMT.

Full call details will be emailed directly to the members from today, and will allow those in attendance the opportunity to hear the IWRF's plans up until 2023.

Topics to be discussed include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has suspended sporting activity globally.

Also on the agenda will be the competition structure from 2020 to 2024, and an overview of the classification.

The IWRF will speak on the sanctioning of international competitions as well as plans for coaching and education projects.

There will also be discussion about different wheelchair rugby disciplines.