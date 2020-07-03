Organisers of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics have been sharing their operations expertise with their counterparts at Lucerne 2021, who are preparing to host the next Winter World University Games.

Lucerne 2021 managing director Urs Hunkeler said he was grateful for his Swiss counterparts sharing their experiences of hosting a major international multi-sport event.

"The success of Lausanne 2020 gives us additional motivation for our work," said Hunkeler.

"We can benefit enormously from their experiences."

Members of the Lucerne 2021 organising team were able to shadow their compatriots during Lausanne 2020 to follow their progress.

Following the Winter Youth Olympics, the Organising Committees of the two events held meetings to share advice and best practice.

"Lausanne 2020 showed the world an innovative Switzerland that invests in its youth," said Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre.

"I hope that the Winter Universiade 2021 can reinforce this message.

"I also hope that our two events can demonstrate the challenges of combining top-class sport and study in Switzerland.

"This will enable us to improve the structures further so that our young sporting talents can develop in the best possible way, in terms of both sports and their studies."

The Winter Universiade OC can benefit from the experience of the @lausanne2020 organisers😇 and is currently facing the challenges posed by the Covid 19 pandemic.



Read more in today's media release:https://t.co/L1mcYqt1Mx#Lucerne2021 #WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/wxjjS954iE — Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade (@Lucerne2021) July 2, 2020

All participants in the Universiade are university student athletes, with the registered competitors coming from more than 50 nations and over 540 universities.

An estimated 2,500 athletes and officials are expected to attend.

The President of the Swiss Olympic Committee Jürg Stahl said the hosting of these two events provided a unique opportunity for Swiss sport in general.

"The Youth Olympic Games 2020 in Lausanne were the last major international multi-sport event before the coronavirus crisis," Stahl said.

"We expect that the Winter Universiade will be the first major international multi-sport event after the crisis.

"I am very confident that the Universiade will be equally as successful as the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games and that it will have the same positive impact on sport and the perception of major sporting events in Switzerland.

"With such events, we are helping to ensure that we all come out of the crisis together and create new opportunities for subject matter experts, the economy, tourism and society."

Lucerne 2021 organisers say they are monitoring the development of the pandemic in cooperation with authorities, Swiss University Sports and the International University Sport Federation.

Winter Universiade 2021 security manager Beat Hensler is continuously analysing the rules of the event, and, where necessary, adjusting the plan to ensure maintaining participant health is always paramount.

Earlier this week, Lausanne 2020 organisers announced details of their financial results during which they projected an operating surplus of CHF400,000 (£340,000/$422,000/€377,000).