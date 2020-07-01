Lausanne 2020 has projected an operating surplus of CHF400,000 (£340,000/$422,000/€377,000) from this year's Winter Youth Olympic Games after revealing the financial results of the event.

Organisers said the budget for the Games, to be closed at the end of this fiscal year, includes income of CHF48.4 million (£41.2 million/$51.1 million/€45.6 million).

The figure is made up of CHF37.7 million (£32.1 million/$40 million/€35.5 million) in cash - derived from funds given by the likes of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the City of Lausanne and the Canton de Vaud - and CHF10.8 million (£9.2 million/$11.4 million/€10.2 million) value in kind.

The IOC's contribution to the operational budget of the Organising Committee was CHF6.2 million (£5.3 million/$6.5 million/€5.8 million), Lausanne 2020 said.

Operational expenses totalled CHF48 million (£40.8 million/$50.7 million/€45.2 million), resulting in the expected CHF400,000 surplus.

The announcement came amid a wave of positive sentiments from organisers during a final media event today.

Organisers claim the event enjoyed huge success in terms of broadcasting and coverage ©Getty Images

Lausanne 2020 said a total of 640,000 people attended events, including sports competitions and the "Lausanne en Jeux!" festival which accompanied the Games.

Organisers also claim the Games were watched by an estimated audience of more than 150 million people worldwide.

Lausanne 2020 was broadcast in 191 territories by 73 rights holders who transmitted almost 2,700 hours of linear coverage, organisers added.

There was also a 200 per cent increase in coverage of the event on the official website and Olympic.org compared with the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics in Lillehammer.

"Together, over a period of 14 days, we have celebrated a new kind of Olympic Games - one that is smart and sustainable," said Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre.

"What’s more, we have showed the world an aspect of our country that is perhaps not as well known - that we are a sporting country that believes in its youth, a country that educates and a country that innovates."

Christophe Dubi, IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, claimed the Games had been "a success in every respect for the IOC, which has learned many useful lessons for the future".

"These Games were the fabulous laboratory that the Youth Olympic Games were created to be," Dubi added.

"But beyond that, the greatest success of these Games was probably the level of commitment and the incredible enthusiasm of the people of the Canton of Vaud."