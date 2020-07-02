More than 150 National Federations take part in FIBA's webinars

More than 150 National Federations have taken part in at least one of the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) webinars over the past few months, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinars have been for National Federations, players, coaches, game officials and other personnel in the sport, to help support development.

More than 250 webinars have been delivered over the past two months by staff at the FIBA headquarters in Switzerland, as well as from regional offices, in English, Spanish and French.

A global audience of approximately 85,000 viewed at least one FIBA webinar.

Discussions covered topics including game management, event management, 3x3 basketball, grassroots, teams, communications, marketing and esports.

Excited to present again in the Youth Coaching Webinar for FIBA Oceania. We are going to discuss Team Defense but more specifically on how to control penetration to avoid Dominos. Tune in tomorrow at 11am CHST! pic.twitter.com/Jdld9wvnJ9 — Brent Tipton (@coachbtipton) June 14, 2020

Talks will continue over the next few months with further information on the topics of these webinars being made available by the governing body when appropriate.

They are added weekly to a schedule on the FIBA website, with many previous webinars already delivered available to watch online.

The World Association of Basketball Coaches has also offered a selection of videos each week, teaching the principles of the sports, the concepts and the fundamentals, while learning from some of the best coaches in the world.

Suspension of FIBA basketball is still in force due to the pandemic.

To date, there have been more than 10.83 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of more than 519,000 people.