New unit to protect reputation of Australian sport set for official launch

Sports Integrity Australia (SIA), a new unit that aims to protect the reputation of the country's sport, is launching tomorrow.

The SIA, which is being established by the Australian Government following its Review of Australia’s Sports Integrity Arrangements, will bring together national sports organisations, athletes and agencies, with the aim of protecting the integrity of the country's sport.

SIA combines the current functions of the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA), the National Integrity of Sport Unit (NISU), and the integrity functions of Sport Australia.

SIA's chief executive David Sharpe, a former chief Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, said the unit's initial aims included helping sport recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by Australasian Leisure Management.

"Sport Integrity Australia’s main priority from commencement on July 1 will be to help sports as they fight to maintain their basic operations, and during the coming months as they return to competition," said Sharpe.

"Where sports already have advanced integrity units, Sport Integrity Australia will support and value-add to those existing integrity functions.

"Where sports may currently lack resources, Sport Integrity Australia will help those organisations develop these functions and capabilities.

"All integrity functions currently performed by ASADA, NISU and Sport Australia will continue to take place under Sport Integrity Australia.

"The agency will function as Australia’s national anti-doping organisation, and sports are encouraged to engage with the new agency on all sport integrity matters."

SIA's remit is to provide support in tackling the use of prohibited substances and methods in sport, the abuse of children and other persons in a sporting environment, manipulation of sporting competitions and failure to protect members of sporting organisations and other persons in a sporting environment from bullying, intimidation, discrimination or harassment.

Once it is up and running, SIA will also assume responsibility for policy proposals in regulating elements of sports wagering through the establishment, enhancing match-fixing detection and suspicious wagering alert capabilities, establishing a strategic analysis unit and establishing a joint intelligence and investigations unit of jurisdictional law enforcement officials.