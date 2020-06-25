International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Athletes Commission vice-chair Danta Bartekova were guests in a discussion organised by the United Nations (UN) about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sport.

The topic of today's discussion at #UN75 was "Multilateralism in the time of Covid-19", which focused on the global impact of the pandemic on the industries of sport, culture and tourism.

The three industries were chosen as the focus of the discussion because of the impact they have suffered as a result of the pandemic.

In a video message, IOC President Bach spoke about the role of sport in a post-coronavirus world.

"The post-coronavirus world will benefit from sport," said Bach.

"We are ready to contribute to shaping it, we are ready to make the world a better place through sport.

"Sport is contributing to the recovery from the crisis and to creating a better world on the health, the social and the economic side.

"Sport creates jobs, generates business activity, plays a significant economic role in many countries, all of which are vital elements as countries look to reopen their economies."

Bach concluded his video speech with the message that "the world must be united in solidarity", an important value promoted by sport.

The role of sport in building social inclusion was another key theme throughout the discussion.

Brazilian footballer Marta also participated in the discussion hosted by UN75, calling for women's sport to not be forgotten post the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

IOC Athletes Commission vice-chair Bartekova, who won bronze in shooting at London 2012, said it was vital that women were not left behind in sport's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Women in sport should not be left behind in the recovery phase," said Bartekova.

"Vulnerable communities and parts of our society need to be taken into consideration when we talk about post-COVID recovery and we need to build on the successes that have already been achieved."

Brazilian footballer Marta Vieira da Silva, who won women's football silver medals at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 was involved in the discussion and echoed Bartekova's points.

"We are coming together in creative ways to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic on our societies and the world of sport," said Marta.

"Let’s not forget the women and girls in this process. Our gains cannot be lost.

"We want to make a better future for all a reality, a future where women and girls can study, work, govern, and enjoy sport on an equal playing field."

How athletes have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic was also a topic raised in the discussion, with a lack of access to facilities highlighted by Bartekova.

"For us athletes, the lack of access to sports facilities and to a normal training schedule, and the isolation from our teammates and the wider athlete community, has led us to struggle to stay fit," she said.

The discussion took place as part of #UN75, launched by the UN secretary-general, António Guterres.

As part of this global initiative discussions take place across all areas of society about the challenges the world is currently facing.

Views, concerns and ideas expressed during these sessions are scheduled to be presented by the UN General Assembly to world leaders at the official commemoration of the UN’s 75th anniversary in September.