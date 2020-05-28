International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has consulted with around 100 members on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach spoke to the members across three different sessions.

He discussed the handling of the pandemic and listened to the thoughts of the IOC members.

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi, IOC sports director Kit McConnell, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper and chief operating officer Lana Haddad were also present on the calls.

The IOC's medical and scientific director, Richard Budgett, also spoke about the issue of a coronavirus vaccine and the resumption of sport.

"The IOC held a series of internal consultations with IOC members to hear from them in preparation of the IOC Session, which will be prepared by the IOC Executive Board in its meeting on June 10, 2020," an IOC statement said.

It was announced earlier this month that the IOC Session would take place virtually on July 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC Executive Board are set to meet online on June 10 and July 16 to prepare for the IOC Session, and on July 22 to discuss the results of the Session.

The meetings will be held as the IOC and Tokyo 2020 work to reorganise the Olympic and Paralympic Games, postponed to July 23 to August 8, 2021 and August 24 to September 5, 2021, respectively.

There are concerns the Games will not be able to take place without a vaccine, while Bach has acknowledged that Tokyo 2020 will be cancelled if it is not held next year.

More than 5.8 million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, resulting in more than 350,000 deaths.