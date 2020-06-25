Aguerre urges surfers to "look forward to a return to our oceans" as ISA celebrate Olympic Day

International Surfing Association (ISA) President Fernando Aguerre urged surfers to "look forward to a return to our oceans" as the governing body celebrated Olympic Day.

The ISA marked Olympic Day on Tuesday (June 23), just days after International Surfing Day took place.

Both occasions were held with a focus on acts of kindness, with Aguerre revealing celebrations were different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Normally we have a very festive celebration, celebrating the Olympic values, the Olympic Games and the inclusion of surfing in the Games," he said.

"So we have had, in the last few years, a lot of things to celebrate and do.

"This year, we put a bit of extra focus on the act of kindness and acts of solidarity.

"While it is exciting to have another celebration of Olympic Day, the world is going through so many health and economic difficulties that we wanted to highlight that.

"Of course, staying healthy is part of the Olympic values, so for us, the Stay Active campaign also is really important.

"One of our Executive Board members, Justine Dupont, led a home workout on Instagram Live, for example."

With restrictive measures in place worldwide due to the pandemic, the majority of this year's Olympic Day events took place online.

"Normally we do a lot of beach clean-ups and environmental awareness activities, a lot of activities that are on the beach, on the ocean, on the streets," Aguerre said.

"This year, of course, there are many challenges.

"We were severely limited on the things we could do in the open."

Olympic Day marks the anniversary of the formation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Paris in 1894, by Pierre de Coubertin.

Restrictive measures put in place during the coronavirus pandemic has meant surfers have been unable to train or compete ©Getty Images

Surfing was due to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year, before coronavirus forced the postponement of the Games to July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The rescheduling of Tokyo 2020 and the suspension of other sporting events has led to financial concerns for International Federations, with the ISA also not eligible to receive Olympic funding from the IOC as a new sport.

The ISA has now confirmed it has received financial support from the IOC, however, with Aguerre revealing he was "very pleased" with the announcement.

"It became very clear when the pandemic came that the ISA was not going to survive without financial support," he said.

"The support from the IOC came not a moment too soon.

"It was needed and we made a very good presentation for it.

"We're the first Federation to receive this financial compensation.

"It shows in the Olympic family, surfing and the ISA are seen as credible and bring enormous value to the Olympic Games.

"I am very proud of that and very pleased and thankful to IOC President Thomas Bach and the rest of the team."

Many athletes are now slowly returning to training or competition, having been unable to do so for the past few months.

Some countries still have restrictions on surfing, however, with Aguerre offering words of advice to those still unable to train.

"Stay fit, stay mentally fit and communicate with fellow surfers," he said.

"Look forward to a return to our oceans.

"The oceans are our field of play, but they are also our temple, they are the place that brings balance to life, and allows us to cope with a lot of life's stresses.

"So hang on guys and girls, we'll be back soon."