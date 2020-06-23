Construction of the main structure of the Media Centre for the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu has been completed.

With the main structure finished, the curtain wall installation and interior decoration is now set to begin.

The structure currently comprises around 7,000 tonnes of steel and takes up a total area of 45,000 square metres.

It is located in the Dong'an Lake area of Chengdu and is due to be transformed into a library and hall of archives after the Games.

Venue construction for Chengdu 2021 has been able to take place despite the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in China.

The Chengdu 2021 Media Centre is set to be transformed into a library after the Summer University Games ©Chengdu 2021

The country is set to host the Summer University Games for the third time next year, 10 years on from the last time it held the event in Shenzhen.

It first held the competition in Beijing in 2001.

More than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete at Chengdu 2021 across 18 sport disciplines, including rowing, shooting and wushu.

The event has changed dates twice, with competition now scheduled for August 18 to 29 2021.