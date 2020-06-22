Japan appears set to drop out of the race to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which would leave the joint bid from Australia and New Zealand poised to be successful.

The FIFA Council will select the winner at an online meeting on June 25 later this week.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reports that Japan is to withdraw its bid, with the Japan Football Association Board meeting later today to formally make that decision.

Colombia would then be the only rival to the trans-Tasman bid.

However, Australia and New Zealand's bid fared considerably better in an evaluation report published by FIFA.

Marked out of five, its average score was 4.1 compared to Colombia's 2.8.

The Japanese bid tallied an average of 3.9.

Brazil withdrew its attempt to host the tournament earlier this month too amid financial concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIFA evaluation report covered areas including stadia, team facilities, accommodation, transport, security, event timing and commercial factors.

Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football submitted a joint bid for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

It deemed that the trans-Tasman bid "provides a variety of very good options in terms of sporting and general infrastructure" and "would also appear to present the most commercially favourable proposition".

Colombia would need "a significant amount of investment and support from both local stakeholders and FIFA" to elevate its bid to the level of the Australia and New Zealand bid, the report concluded.

The Women's World Cup has never been shared between two nations before - something FIFA's report accepted can be a "more complex undertaking" - and it has never been held in South America or Oceania before either.

France staged the last edition in 2019, when the United States lifted the trophy for the fourth time.

More follows.