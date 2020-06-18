Mexican Taekwondo Federation has held a virtual meeting with athletes to provide updates on the organisation’s plans for the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Sofia.

Officials from the national governing body participated in the call, including the organisation’s President Francisco Raymundo González Pinedo and coach Sergio Heredia Velasco.

Updates were provided on the possible return date to training amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Training is currently being led virtually by Velasco, but the organisation hopes to return to its national centre soon.

Pinedo told athletes that the dates for the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Sofia are currently unchanged, according to NVI Noticias.

He reportedly acknowledged that there is a possibility the event could be postponed.

La #FMTKD sostuvo una reunión virtual con el equipo juvenil, donde hablaron del posible regreso a los entrenamientos, de los eventos que aún hay en puerta como los Juegos Nacionales Conade, y que la federación realizará la semana de la Selección Nacional Juvenil. #Taekwondo pic.twitter.com/AY6mIJ5Rye — femextkdoficial (@femextkdoficial) June 12, 2020

The Championships are currently scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18 in Bulgaria’s capital city.

The national federation is expected to organise a youth taekwondo week in the build-up to the event, with the week serving as the final selection process for the World Taekwondo Junior Championships.

Athletes were also informed that Mexico’s National Games are expected to take place in October.