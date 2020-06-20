International Biathlon Union (IBU) President Olle Dahlin has described the first two virtual regional workshops held as part of the sport’s strategic plan as "very productive".

The workshops are being offered to National Federations across six regions - Americas, Asia and Oceania, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Northern Europe and Southern Europe.

Separate digital sessions on governance, development and sustainability were held for each region.

The first workshops took place on June 16 and 17 with the IBU delivering the governance and development sessions to the Northern Europe region.

The five remaining regions will receive the governance and development sessions over the next three weeks before the cycle restarts for the sustainability session.

The last of the 18 sessions across the six regions is due to take place on August 18.

"Target 26 is biathlon’s roadmap to ensure we realise our sport’s huge potential, and so it is critical that, working with our National Federations, we continue to make progress on its implementation," Dahlin said.

IBU President Olle Dahlin has been very pleased with the way his organisation's planned series of virtual workshops with worldwide national federations has got underway ©IBU

"By hosting our regional workshops virtually, we can continue to protect the wellbeing of our biathlon family while ensuring we do not lose valuable time in building towards a stronger future.

"The two sessions this week were very productive and we received excellent input from the participating National Federations.

"We strongly believe in the importance of representing our members’ collective interests and I look forward to speaking with all National Federations over the coming weeks."

Each of the sessions is facilitated by Dahlin and IBU secretary general Niklas Carlsson with support from the relevant IBU heads of department.

The session ongGovernance focuses on the results of the NF online survey, governance amendments required as a result of the new IBU Constitution and a discussion on the regional challenges that impact the growth of biathlon within the NF’s respective countries.

The session on development addresses the future direction of development support, the concept of the IBU Academy and regional challenges to the development of biathlon.

Sustainability issues in biathlon and the vision for 2030 will feature in the session dedicated to that topic.