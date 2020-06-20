Russia's freestyle skiing national team will begin training together in early July instead of regionally, head coach Mikhail Nosov has announced.

Nosov told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the squad would train as a team, a switch from athletes working distantly with personal trainers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this stage, training is carried out within the regions, athletes work with their personal trainers at the facilities, using all the opportunities that are available in the region," Nosov said.

"For example, in the Perm area, moguls athletes can already engage in trampoline, acrobatic and gymnasiums, on a ski jump.

"Skiing acrobats from the Yaroslavl area were able to start trampoline training, the hall is open for them.

"Athletes in other disciplines work in accordance with the opportunities that the region provides.

"We plan to start centralised training in early July.

"Federal training centres have opened, but we are talking about Novogorsk, Lake Krugly and others.

"But there are limitations there, for example, holding events lasting at least 21 calendar days.

"This includes eight days where a person is quarantined, sits in a room, passes tests for coronavirus and given an in-depth medical examination."

Valeriya Demidova was Russia's most successful freestyle skier during last season's Freestyle World Cup circuit ©Getty Images

Rosov explained that freestyle skiers need facilities with trampoline halls and water jumps to ensure specific training and mentioned that regional approval is often needed to allow athletes to train at these regional centres.

Russia's freestyle ski team has been particularly successful in the aerials discipline, picking up two golds, two silvers and two bronze medals on the International Ski Federation Freestyle World Cup circuit.

Young halfpipe skier Valeriya Demidova was also crowned halfpipe World Cup champion at the age of 20.

Many other Russian national squads have eyed July as the appropriate time to resume group training, however the weightlifting team recently decided against holding multi-national training camps.

There are more than 576,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia, resulting in the deaths of over 8,000 people.