Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Vladimir Lukin has revealed the country's Para archers and powerlifters are set to return to training later this month after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lukin told Russia's official state news agency TASS that members of the Para archery and powerlifting squads would be the first Paralympic athletes in the country to resume training.

A series of training events are scheduled to be held at the Oka sports base in Aleksin, located in the Tula region, from June 14 to July 5.

Lukin said a number of COVID-19 countermeasures, including mandatory testing, would be in place to reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus, which had prompted a nationwide shut down of sports facilities.

Russia has reported the third-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world ©Getty Images

"The first training events will be organised for members of the Russian national powerlifting teams and archery teams for persons with physical impairments," Lukin told TASS.

"The main condition is that athletes and coaches are able to get to the base by personal transport and without the use of air and rail.

"The day after arrival, all participants will undergo mandatory testing for the presence of coronavirus infection.

"After receiving the results of testing for COVID-19 within 48 hours, an in-depth medical testing of athletes is planned."

Russia has reported more than 432,000 cases - the third highest in the world - and over 5,200 deaths from COVID-19.

Russia could be banned from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis, if the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds a series of sanctions imposed on the country by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The RPC is one of the "intervening parties" in the case, with hearings set for November 2 to 5.