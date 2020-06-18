Russian figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze, who was forced to go into a period of quarantine after arriving back in the country from the United States, has joined her international athletes at a training camp in Novogorsk.

Among them is Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova, who has returned to training after taking an extended break from the sport.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that Russian Figure Skating Federation President Alexander Gorshkov confirmed Tutberidze was now at the training camp.

"She [Tutberidze] has completed her two-week quarantine after her arrival from the United States and has already started her [training] work," Gorshkov said.

Tutberidze had been visiting her daughter, Diana Davis, who competes for Russia but was born in the US and lives there.

Olympic champion Alina Zagitova is among the athletes at the training camp in Novogorsk ©Getty Images

Sixteen-year-old Alena Kostornaia, the current European and Grand Prix Final ladies' singles champion, is among the athletes training in Novogorsk.

So too is 16-tear-old Anna Shcherbakova, runner-up to Kostornaia in both events.

However, double world junior figure skating champion Alexandra Trusova is not.

Her coaching switch from Tutberidze to Evgeni Plushenko - for which Trusova cited "personal reasons" - was approved earlier this month.

National team training camps in Russia, closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, have begun to reopen as long as they adhere to a series of COVID-19 countermeasures.