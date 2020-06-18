Beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing and table tennis have been added to the Munich 2022 European Championships, organisers have announced.

The four sports will join athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon on the programme for the second edition of the multi-sport event.

Seven sports featured at the inaugural event in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018, with nine now set to be contested at Munich 2022.

Golf and swimming opted not to participate in the second edition.

“It is truly great news for our beach volleyball family that we have reached an agreement for Beach Volleyball to feature at the next edition of the multi-sport European Championships in Munich,” said Aleksandar Boričić, European Volleyball Confederation President.

“Germany has been a major beach volleyball force for many years, making history through their top teams by securing Europe’s very first Olympic and World Championships gold medals in the sport.

“The event in such an iconic, vibrant and cosmopolite city as Munich will provide the ideal stage for many more people to enjoy our fresh, highly entertaining and dynamic sport, inspiring the next generation of players and rising the popularity of beach volleyball to unprecedented heights.

“It is an amazing opportunity that all of our stakeholders can look forward to.

“We feel privileged to be able to share this exciting journey with colleagues and friends from many other sports, especially further to the enormous success achieved by the inaugural European Championships held in 2018 in Glasgow and Berlin.”

Beach volleyball is one of four sports to be added to the programme ©Getty Images

Table tennis was considered a likely addition to the programme, following International Table Tennis Federation President Thomas Weikert’s endorsement of the event last year.

Weikert mused over a switch from the European Games to the rival multi-sport European Championships.

He cited the European Championships has being “very prestigious” with television coverage and advertising, while admitting he had doubts over the European Games model.

European Table Tennis Union President Ronald Kramer said the European Championships would provide a great platform for the sport.

“From the first time we heard of the initiative and later, during and after the first European Championships in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018, we were captured by the philosophy and objectives of this undertaking,” Kramer said.

“It perfectly matches ETTU’s ambition to put more focus and attention on our sport in Europe, the historic birthplace and most active continent in the table tennis world.

“Being part of the EC2022 gives table tennis a great platform to organise our European Championships in a multi-sports event, leading to better opportunities for promoting our sport in Europe.

“We are not just very excited about our participation, but also honoured to be part of this select group of sports, holding their 2022 European Championships in Munich, in a country with a great record in table tennis, in top level competitions, with large numbers of athletes and spectators.

“Germany's vast experience in organising world-level table tennis events will certainly contribute to the success of the event.

“There is still a lot to be done, but I am more than confident that ETTU will be able to live up to the high expectations.

“We are very much looking forward to actively taking part in the preparatory work and to show the best of our European sport at Munich in August 2022.”

Marco Maria Scolaris, President of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), added that the inclusion of sporting climbing showed the continued development of the sport.





European Table Tennis Union say the European Championships would provide a great platform for the sport ©Getty Images

“In these difficult times, we are proud to be welcome in a great event like the European Championships 2022,” Scolaris said.

“Looking forward to our event in Munich is a sign of recognition of the IFSC and of the work we have done over the years.

“This achievement encourages the IFSC to continue on its project of reorganization of its Councils, for the development of the sport.

“After the inclusion in the Asian Games in 2018, now also in Europe we are moving to another level.

“Finally, I have to thank European Championships Management and the city of Munich for their confidence.

“On our side, I want to congratulate IFSC European Council President Wolfgang Wabel for his commitment, and the German Alpine Club for their support.”

The European Canoe Association (ECA) confirmed last month that canoe sprint would be added to the programme.

The governing body had revealed at their board meeting that negotiations had been successful to join the European Championships.

“I am delighted that the Sport of Canoe Sprint is included in the European Championships 2022 in Munich," said Alan Woods, ECA President.

"It will be a great European Championships for us and also represents 50 years since the Munich Olympic Games 1972.

"I am sure it will prove to be a well organised multi-sport European Championships, and on behalf of the whole sport of canoeing I find this a great honour to be a part of it."