Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas has withdrawn from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Presidential election.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, who captained Spain to World Cup glory in 2010, announced his decision on social media.

Casillas revealed his withdrawal was mainly due to "the exceptional social, economic and health situation that our country is suffering" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain has been badly affected by coronavirus, with the country reporting more than 291,000 cases and 27,000 deaths.

"This makes the elections take a back seat," Casillas said.

"I think it is time to add and not divide."

Luis Rubiales is now expected to be re-elected as RFEF President unopposed in August.

Casillas suggested he may still run for the role again the future, however.

"I wanted a fair, transparent and truly participatory electoral process, looking for the best for Spanish football," he said.

"I hope that in the next elections it can happen with me or with other candidates."

Casillas also won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 with Spain, winning 167 caps for his country in total.

During his club career, Casillas achieved five La Liga and three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

He moved to Portuguese club Porto in 2015 but suffered a heart attack in training in May 2019 which resulted in his retirement in February.

Rubiales became RFEF President in May 2018 and took over from the suspended Ángel María Villar Llona.

Villar, who had been in the role since 1988, was arrested following a corruption investigation and also stepped down from his positions as vice-president at FIFA and UEFA.

The UEFA role has since been filled by Rubiales.