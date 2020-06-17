The medals for this year's Asian Beach Games in Sanya have been revealed by organisers in the Chinese city.

It is another major milestone ahead of the event which is scheduled to take place between November 28 and December 6.

A circle on the front of the medals is said to represent the "brilliance of the sun and the moon".

The Asian Beach Games logo features within the circle, as well as an image of the Tianya rock formation to represent the history and culture of Sanya.

Also featured on the front of the medals is the "sweeping bays, waves and beaches" of the city on Hainan island.

On the back of the medals is the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) logo while the phrase "Welcome to Tianya Haijiao" is engraved in English on the side.

This means "the edge of the sky and the rim of the sea" and represents the rock formations at the foot of Maling Mountain.

"The OCA would like to congratulate the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee on the very attractive medal design," said OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam.

"The design includes all the key elements of Sanya 2020 and depicts the sand and sea as well as the major tourist hotspot of the city.

Sanya is due to host the Asian Beach Games in November and December ©OCA

"Following the launch of the slogan, the emblem and the mascot last year, this is another major milestone on the road to the Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020."

The vice mayor of Sanya and deputy secretary general of the Organising Committee, Zhou Jun, added: "The medal is one of the most important visual image elements of the Sanya Asian Beach Games.

"The inspiration for the design concept comes from an ancient Chinese poem, 'the bright moon rises above the sea, bringing us all together at this very moment'.

"Integrated with the history, culture and natural scenery of Sanya, the overall shape of the medal indicates that we welcome all guests to visit Sanya at any time."

Seventeen sports and 19 disciplines are due to be contested at the Asian Beach Games this year.

Organisers and the OCA have repeatedly stressed confidence that the event will go ahead as planned, despite uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.