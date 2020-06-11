The United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) met with the country's General Authority of Sports to prepare for the Sanya 2020 Asian Beach Games.

In attendance was UAE NOC's executive director Mohammed bin Darwish, director of sports and technical affairs Ahmed Al Tayeb and General Authority of Sports head of finance Marwan Al Marzouqi.

They met remotely to prepare for Sanya 2020, scheduled for November 28 to December 6 in the Chinese city.

Competition for this year's Asian Beach Games is due to take place in Sanya ©Getty Images

Technical and logistical preparations were discussed, with every participant agreeing that they wanted the UAE to win as many medals as possible at the event.

The UAE has enjoyed relative success at the Asian Beach Games, earning 11 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals across the five editions of the competition so far.

This year, athletes from 45 Asian countries are set to compete across 17 sports.