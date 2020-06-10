Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League has lifted its maximum cap of 2,000 spectators as easing of coronavirus restrictions continues.

The league resumed in April behind closed doors, before allowing 1,000 fans to attend matches from May 8.

The restrictions were relaxed further on May 14 with the number of fans doubling to 2,000.

An update from the league confirmed the maximum cap has now been lifted.

"Under the premise of fully cooperating with the Government's epidemic prevention policy, the Major League Baseball of China has relaxed the rules for the admission of epidemic prevention for fans, hoping that fans can enjoy the game in a comfortable and secure environment," a league statement read.

"There will be no limit to the number of spectators entering the stadium.

"Each team will arrange seats and ticket sales while maintaining social distance."

A system is in place to help prevent a possible epidemic with fans leaving their name and phone number on entry to venues.

Fans are instructed to be separated by one seat, while they are not required to wear masks when watching the game.

Masks are required when fans leave their seats to buy food.

The measures were introduced from Sunday (June 7).

Chinatrust Brothers' 14-3 win over the UniLions was the first match held without crowd restrictions.

The Fubon Guardians then overcame the Rakuten Monkeys 9-6.

Despite defeat, the Rakuten Monkeys currently lead the standings with 19 wins and 12 losses.