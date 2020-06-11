The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced further measures for stakeholders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing suspension of sport.

The package, representing a total relief fund of more than $2.6 million (£2 million/€2.3 million), was approved by the ITF Board last week.

This includes $1.5 million (£1.1 million/€1.3 million) in funding for National Associations to help facilitate the return to tennis through national and junior tournament grants, in addition to the $13.7 million (£10.8 million/€12 million) in development funding already issued to National Associations in 2020.

A portion of the fund is set to enable eligible junior players to participate in regional events.

An additional $350,000 (£276,000/€308,000) has also been made available to support players ranked 501 to 700 in singles or 176 to 300 in doubles in both the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women's Tennis Association standings.

The funding will be distributed in the form of development grants to eligible players via National Associations,

The ITF has previously contributed to the joint player relief programme for players inside the top 500.

Last week, the four Grand Slam tournaments and the ITF pledged more than $300,000 (£240,000/€260,000) in financial support for wheelchair tennis, while a tournament support fund has been created to facilitate the return of beach tennis.

ITF President David Haggerty revealed he was confident "tennis will make a strong recovery" after the pandemic ©ITF

"Despite the significant challenges that have resulted from this pandemic, the ITF has been resolute in our desire to help as many of our stakeholders as possible," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"We do not have unlimited resources, so we have focused our efforts where they are most needed.

"This has been a complex process, but I am pleased that we have been able to reach this point and I would like to thank the ITF Board of directors for their support.

"There remains much uncertainty, but I am confident that as we continue to pull together and make the right decisions, tennis will make a strong recovery."

Since professional tennis was suspended on March 12, the ITF has seen more than 1,100 of its events cancelled or postponed.

A range of measures were implemented to protect the long-term viability of tennis, including savings on projects, a job retention scheme, salary reductions, and the utilisation of reserves.