The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has pledged to announce further support programmes for tennis stakeholders in financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation says it is working on a number of new measures, including a relief fund for players ranked between 500 and 701 in the world who are not covered by the Player Relief Programme announced earlier this month by the ITF and other tennis bodies.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the sport's four Grand Slams also contributed to that $6 million (£4.9 million/€5.6 million) fund.

New support programmes will be confirmed after the ITF Board meets on June 2.

"We are doing everything within our power to ensure that the talented players climbing the ITF pathway receive the support they need and continue their development during these uncertain times," ITF President David Haggerty said. "Many professionals and organisations in the tennis world have been significantly impacted by this hiatus in our sport due to COVID-19. "It’s not a simple blanket approach and this takes time. "The ITF is reviewing all feasible and appropriate options to provide support where it is most needed amongst our different stakeholders." No elite tennis has been played since the cancellation of the Indian Wells Masters ©Getty Images

Tennis has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic, with no ATP, WTA or ITF events taking place since the Indian Wells Masters was abandoned at short notice in March as the global coronavirus outlook worsened.

The ITF, ATP and WTA last week extended the suspension of all their events until at least the end of July.

The lack of events has left many lower-ranked players with no form of income, while numerous other stakeholders have also seen revenue streams dry up as a result.

One Grand Slam has already been cancelled this year - Wimbledon - while the French Open has been moved to a September start date, but doubts remain over whether it can go ahead without travel restrictions being lifted.

A decision on the fate of the US Open - due to begin in August in New York, perhaps the hardest-hit city in the world by COVID-19, is expected to be made in June.