New cut-off dates for Tokyo 2020 qualification have been published by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The qualification rules for both the Olympic tennis and Paralympic wheelchair tennis competitions remain unchanged, with just the dates being altered to factor in the Games' postponement until 2021.

June 7 2021 - the day after the French Open is due to reach its climax - is the date at which qualification based on the world rankings will be decided.

Were the Games to be going ahead this year, June 8 - also the day after the 2020 French Open was first scheduled to finish - would have been the cut-off point.

The Association of Tennis Professionals rankings will be used for male tennis players and the Women's Tennis Association rankings used for their female counterparts.

For Paralympic events, the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour rankings will be used.

There are 64 places in both the men's and women's Olympic singles competitions, 56 of which will be allocated directly off the world rankings.

However, there is a maximum of four places per National Olympic Committee (NOC), so some players in the top 56 may find themselves on the outside looking in.

There is also a threshold of minimum participation in either the Fed Cup or Davis Cup which must be met, although those who have not hit that benchmark can appeal.

Of the final eight singles berths, one will go to a former Olympic singles or Grand Slam champion not yet qualified and one to the highest-ranked player from the host nation.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is an example of a top-56 player who would not qualify for the Olympics as things stand because there are four higher-ranked Frenchmen ©Getty Images

The Asian Games and African Games champions will also qualify automatically, along with the Pan American Games runner-up and winner.

For Europe and Oceania, the highest-ranked player from an NOC not yet represented in the singles competition will be offered a place.

Qualification through continental success overrides a player's position in the world rankings, meaning the spare place will be allocated to the next-best player per the rankings.

For the doubles competition, the process will be more drawn-out and although based on rankings, the deadline for NOCs to confirm doubles nominations is June 17 next year.

Unused quota places are due to be reallocated on July 5, although withdrawal replacements may be admitted until the end of the first round.

There will be six medal events in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics - men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles and mixed-gender quad singles and doubles.

The majority of places will be allocated off the world rankings, but some will be awarded based off performances at the 2018 Asian Para Games and 2019 Parapan American Games or via invitation from the Bipartite Commission of the ITF and the International Paralympic Committee.

The current classification system for wheelchair tennis is to remain in place until the end of 2021 to ensure all athletes who would have been eligible to compete in 2020 are still eligible to do so in 2021.