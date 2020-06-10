Businesses are being invited to register an interest in selling official merchandise ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

The rights give companies the opportunity to produce and sell official Birmingham 2022 and Commonwealth Sport branded products in the run up to the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place in the city in England from July 27 to August 7 2022.

CGF Partnerships, a company controlled by the Commonwealth Games Federation, is seeking expressions of interest to acquire the rights to manufacture and sell products bearing the Birmingham 2022, Commonwealth Sport, and Home Nations brands.

The first opportunity is for a master licensee who will design, source, deliver and sell an extensive range of branded products at Birmingham 2022 official shops, online and through other approved retailers.

The master licensee will appoint and work alongside a team of sub-licensees.

A separate license is available to design, source, deliver and sell a range of plush soft toys to celebrate Birmingham 2022.

We want to hear from businesses interested in acquiring the rights to produce and sell official #B2022 & #CommonwealthSport branded products.



We’re looking for partners that share our values:

💡 Innovation

🌳 Sustainability

🎨 Creativity



Find out more: https://t.co/Fwr2IUhmyJ — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) June 10, 2020

An ecommerce licensee partner will also be sought to build and operate an online shop to sell official licensed products through the Birmingham2022.com website

The opportunity to acquire rights to sell Birmingham 2022 merchandise is open to businesses of all sizes who are able to demonstrate their capabilities in any of the relevant areas.

David Leather, chief executive of CGF Partnerships said: "Birmingham 2022 has already established itself as a force for celebrating all that is good about the West Midlands.

"Building on this strong brand identity will generate a real buzz in the run up to the Games and bring people along on the journey of the host city.

"There is no limit to the range of products that we could grant a license for.

"This process is open to everyone and we would encourage applicants to think creatively."