A programme has been launched to help people in the local area get jobs created by the Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham in 2022.

The Commonwealth Jobs and Skills Academy has been launched by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WCMA) with the aim of improving skills of local people and employment opportunities for them.

The academy will place a focus on supporting young people and unemployed adults, and will run various programmes to support the delivery of the Games in England in 2022.

Programmes include construction training, which will take place at on-site construction hubs, an apprenticeship scheme, a programme to support Games contractors through new jobs, apprenticeships, work experience and masterclasses, pre-employment construction training and training support to help volunteering programmes.

To help get the academy off the ground the WCMA has allocated £1 million ($1.21 million/€1.11 million) from its Adult Education Budget to help individuals and businesses prepare for Commonwealth Games related opportunities.

The funding will support local businesses in areas including hospitality, catering, events and security training train people in leadership and management skills, which will give them the chance to bid for contracts to help at the Games.

Local people will also be supported in gaining new skills in digital marketing, event management, hospitality, team leading and sports coaching.

More than £1 million has been allocated to help individuals and businesses prepare for opportunities created by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 ©Getty Images

The WMCA is due to allocate more funding in the future to help local residents and businesses benefit from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"One of the main reasons I was so determined to help secure the Commonwealth Games for the region was the employment opportunities it would create for young people across the West Midlands," said Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA.

"I am therefore pleased that two years out we are already starting to put measures in place to make sure people can capitalise on these opportunities and be part of what is certain to be a generation-defining moment for our region.

"I would encourage everyone to look at the training we are making available and think about what role they would like to play not just for the Commonwealth Games, but in shaping our region for the future.

"The Games are going to be a real game-changer for our region, and we have to make sure every resident sees the benefit."

Birmingham 2022 organisers say around 40,000 roles will be created around the Games, while the city's council says businesses in the area may be able to benefit from contracts worth around £300 million ($365 million/€334 million).