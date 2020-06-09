Birmingham 2022 organisers have today published an Accessibility and Inclusion Commitment, with Sarah Rennie appointed to chair the Accessibility Advisory Forum, which will evaluate whether adequate standards are being delivered.

Included in the Accessibility and Inclusion Commitment is the Birmingham 2022 Inclusive Games Standard (BIG Standard), which organisers say builds on current legislation and best practices to create practical and coherent guidelines.

Birmingham 2022 hopes it will become a blueprint for future Games and events held in the area.

The BIG Standard aims to improve on areas such as the provision of changing place toilets - designed to meet the needs of people with complex care needs - the specifications for accessible rooms in athletes’ accommodation and accessible seating.

"We want to organise the most accessible edition of the Commonwealth Games in history and publishing our Accessibility and Inclusion Commitment, which incorporates our plans for the BIG Standard, provides a clear indication of our intentions," Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid declared.

"Part of this commitment will be to ensure that our venues are accessible and barrier free and that they meet the requirements and needs for everyone that will visit them."

A record eight Para-sports are on the Birmingham 2022 programme ©Getty Images

The Birmingham 2022 Accessibility Advisory Forum helped to develop the commitment and will now be independently chaired by Rennie, an accessibility specialist.

Charities, specialists, Games venues and partners comprise the Accessibility Advisory Forum, which will evaluate whether the correct standards and levels of accessibility are being delivered.

"I am really proud to play my part over the next two years in what is a hugely important and credible Forum, providing guidance to help ensure that the Games is as accessible as possible," Rennie said.

"The Forum brings together representatives with expertise and passion and our joint vision is to make Birmingham 2022 the most accessible Commonwealth Games in history."

Eight Para-sports are set to be a part of Birmingham 2022 - the biggest-ever programme for a Commonwealth Games.

They are athletics, lawn bowls, powerlifting, swimming, wheelchair basketball, triathlon, cycling and table tennis.

The full Accessibility and Inclusion Commitment can be viewed here.