Next year's Arafura Games in Darwin have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have announced.

In a statement posted on Facebook, organisers said the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis "mean it is impossible to plan satisfactorily for a quality, world-class event in 2021".

"Rest assured we are already planning for the 2023 Arafura Games and look forward to delivering an international sporting competition to the standard you expect," they added.

The Arafura Games is among the raft of sporting events to have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.





The event, which takes its name from the Arafura Sea that lies between northern Australia and Southeast Asia, was held every two years until 2011.

Darwin hosted the multi-sport event, which attracts participants from 40 countries and territories, last year, the first edition of the Games since 2011.

COVID-19 has killed over 389,000 people and infected more than 6.6 million worldwide.