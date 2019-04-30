Three teams topped 100 points as the men’s basketball pool matches got under way at the Arafura Games in Darwin, Australia.

Philippines beat Torres Strait 105-61, Northern Territory Top End defeated Macau 108-56 and WA Indigenous top-scored on the day with a 120-52 win over Marine Rotational Force Darwin.

For the six women's teams there was time for two pool matches.

Chinese Taipei won both their matches, 70-42 against Johor Malaysia W and 84-50 against New Caledonia.

Northern Territory also finished the day with two wins – 71-36 against New Caledonia and 60-24 against Australian Defence Force.

Johor Malaysia beat Torres Strait 71-45 and Australian Defence Force earned a 64-38 win over Torres Strait.

The football preliminaries continued, with Indigenous Roots earning a 2-2 draw with Ist Brigade.

Timorese United earned a 6-0 win over Marines and Singapore went one better with a 7-0 scoreline against NT Yapas.

Darwin International beat Timorese Fugees 3-1 and NT Wha Whas secured a 3-0 win over Bintang Timur.

In a full evening of swimming finals, there were outstanding wins for Northern Territories' Flynn White, who clocked 2min 03.31sec for 565 points in the men’s 200m freestyle, and his team-mate Rosa Matterazzo in the women’s 200m freestyle, clocking 2:14.90 for 587 points.

Meanwhile, as sailing's match racing regatta got under way at Darwin Sailing Club, India’s Taramati Matiwade, Sarah Parker of New South Wales and Tasmanian teenagers Issi Declerck and Anna Reid are the unlikely crew of Elliott 7, one of two all-female crews in the regatta.

The other all-female crew is from New Zealand.

According to Matiwade, it is not easy for women to sail in India.

“We don’t have many boats, we don’t have equipment, we don’t have sailing clubs, we have very little there," she told Darwin 2019.

Unlikely crew-mates from India and Australia prepare for the opening day of match racing at Darwin Sailing Club ©Darwin2019

“So, naturally, there are not many women in the sport in India, let alone getting the chance to race in regattas.

“That’s why I called the organisers here to put out the call for crew-mates so I could come to Darwin and race in an international regatta.”

The call was answered by Declerck and Reid, who live close to each other in Hobart in houses overlooking the Derwent River and the finishing line of the famous Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

They’re part of the Athena Racing programme that has inspired and developed women in the sport of sailing since 2016.

Tomorrow will see competition getting under way in beach volleyball, badminton, boxing, netball and sepak takraw.

The Games is a unique, multi-sport event where athletes with a disability compete in the same programme as able-bodied athletes.

Competitors from around the world are taking part in the week-long Games held in Darwin, in Northern Territory.

The Arafura Games began as the Arafura Sports Festival in 1991 with 1,500 athletes competing in seven sports. From 1998, it was known as the Arafura Games and was held every two years.

This is the 13th edition of an event which takes its name from the Arafura Sea, which lies between northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

The 2003 edition was cancelled following concerns over the SARS virus and the 2013 edition was cancelled by the newly-elected CLP Government on the grounds it cost too much to run.

This is the first edition since 2011.