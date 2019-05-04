The men’s basketball final on the final day of competition at the Arafura Games in Darwin produced a fitting showpiece as local side Northern Territory Top End won a gripping match 111-100 against the Philippines.

A last-second Territory three-pointer tied the score at 93-93, forcing the match into extra time, giving the locals a second life.

For the regulation five minutes the NT team outscored their fading Asian counterparts 18 points to 7.

A capacity crowd of over 1,000 people – 100 others were unable to get into the Marrara Sporting Complex venue - witnessed the match, many from Darwin’s large Filipino community.

That result scored a memorable double for Northern Territory, whose women had earlier beaten Chinese Taipei 81-76 in their gold medal match.

WA Indigenous claimed men’s bronze with a 77-72 win over New Caledonia.

Australian Defence Force beat New Caledonia 55-39 in the third-place match.

Fiji’s high-scoring netball team duly claimed gold at the Marrara Sporting Complex, but Australian Defence Force pushed them hard before losing 65-37.

Bronze went to Pints NT, who earned a 54-36 win over Brunei Darussalam.

The beach volleyball finale at the Darwin Waterfront saw men’s gold claimed by Samoa, who beat Australia 2-0.

Vanuatu provided both finalists in the women’s event.

Eight men’s boxing finals, and five featuring women, took place at the Darwin Convention Centre.

University Putra Malaysia won the double in the men’s sepak takraw, claiming doubles gold by beating Jakarta School Indonesia 2-1 and earning a 2-0 win over Singapore Police B in the regu final.

Philippines earned men’s doubles bronze with a 2-0 win over India, and bronze in the regu with a 2-0 win over Australia A.

In the women’s sepak takraw event, Indonesia also claimed two titles as they beat China in the doubles final and in the regu final.

Philippines won bronze in both events.