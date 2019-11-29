Russian powerlifter Sergey Sychev has been suspended for life by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for committing a third anti-doping violation within a 10-year period.

The 2008 and 2012 Paralympian, who competed in the under-72kg class, returned an adverse analytical finding for a banned steroid in a urine sample provided on July 4 2018 in an out-of-competition test in Bryansk, Russia.

As a result of his third violation, Sychev faces a lifetime period of ineligibility from sport.

His first anti-doping violation was in 2009 and he was suspended for two years.

Russian powerlifter Sergey Sychev has received a life ban from the IPC for a third doping offence ©IPC

In May 2017, he received a reduced two-year sanction after he was able to prove that his adverse analytical finding for metandienone was due to a contaminated supplement.

He was still serving his second suspension, preparing to come back for competition, when this third anti-doping violation took place.

IPC Anti-Doping Director James Sclater said: "While Russia was suspended as an IPC member between August 2016 and February 2019, the IPC continued to target test several Russian Para-athletes.

"Sychev was part of a Registered Testing Pool, a group of top-level athletes in specific Paralympic sports who take part in an out-of-competition testing programme.

"As this is his third anti-doping violation within 10 years, he will now face a lifetime ban from all sport.

"As part of the post-reinstatement criteria we introduced in February 2019 when Russia's IPC membership suspension was lifted, we continue to implement an enhanced testing programme in the country."