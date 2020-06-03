The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has released a programme aimed at teenage athletes who have been unable to train because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarterly training programme – created by Ivan Lo Giudice, the head coach of the Italian men's modern pentathlon team – focuses on swimming, laser run and fencing.

It is tailored to athletes between the ages of 14 and 16 and is designed to "simulate the beginning of a season", the UIPM said.

Sport across the world ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 crisis and athletes have found themselves unable to carry out their usual training routine as a result of measures imposed by Governments to curb the spread of the virus.

The training programme has been created to help athletes during the coronavirus crisis ©UIPM

"Ivan Lo Giudice has created a detailed and comprehensive manual that I'm sure will be an invaluable resource for coaches of athletes in UIPM sports all over the world," said UIPM Coaches Committee chairman Christian Roudaut.

"The task of getting athletes aged 14 to 16 back into training after lockdown will not be an easy one, but this quarterly training programme provides coaches and athletes with a clear direction and I have no hesitation in recommending it to my fellow coaches."

UIPM Executive Board member Viacheslav Malishev also praised the initiative.

Malishev, who serves as the member for development on the UIPM's ruling body, said the programme "can be a useful tool for coaches in all countries who are training youth athletes across multiple disciplines".

"At this time of global crisis I believe this is a fantastic resource to share with our community as organised sport slowly begins to come back," he added.