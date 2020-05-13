The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has confirmed the dates of four of its World Cups next year, that will form part of the qualification process for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

All three events, which offer athletes the chance to earn points towards qualifying for the rearranged Games, are set to take place in a 12-week window between March 24 and June 13.

Budapest is scheduled to host a World Cup from March 24 to 28, before the Bulgarian capital Sofia holds the next two stages of the circuit over consecutive weekends in April.

The opening event in Sofia is scheduled to run from April 7 to 11, with the second competition planned to follow from April 15 to 18.

The World Cup final in Seoul is then scheduled for between May 13 to 16.

The three cities had been due to host Modern Pentathlon World Cups this season but the UIPM cancelled the entire campaign, except for the circuit opener in Cairo, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the UIPM said they had "quickly agreed with UIPM that they would host the equivalent World Cups - with the retained prestige of Olympic qualification - in 2021".

The UIPM told insidethegames earlier this month that they had been able to avoid major financial consequences resulting from the cancellation of the 2020 World Cup season by rescheduling events for future years.

The UIPM announced its revised Tokyo 2020 qualification system last month ©UIPM

Modern pentathlon's worldwide governing body also recently announced its revised qualification system for Tokyo 2020.

Results of the 2021 Modern Pentathlon World Cup series will contribute towards the Olympic world ranking list, which offer a pathway to Tokyo 2020.

The rankings are due to be finalised on June 14 - a day after the conclusion of the World Championships in Minsk, which begins on June 7 and concludes on June 13.

The UIPM said when confirming its updated Tokyo 2020 system that this year's World Championships in Cancun would not count towards Olympic qualification, even if the Championships go ahead.

Under the original qualification process, three quota places in the men's and women's events would have been awarded to those who had not already qualified through the world rankings at this year's event.

These spots will instead be allocated at the 2021 World Championships in the Belarusian capital.

The UIPM said it would make an announcement on the 2020 World Championships in Cancun, which had been moved from Xiamen in China due to the COVID-19 crisis before being postponed, in the coming months.

It is possible the event could be cancelled altogether in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this very difficult situation, I am pleased that we are able to provide our modern pentathlon community with some clarity today around the dates for Olympic qualification competitions in 2021," said UIPM President Klaus Schormann.

"To our athletes, coaches and National Federations, I hope you can now start planning ahead - and let us look forward to happier times and savour the prospect of an unforgettable season in 2021 culminating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."