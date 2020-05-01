The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has confirmed its World Championships this year will not count towards qualification for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games even if the event in Cancun goes ahead.

The UIPM has published its revised qualification system for Tokyo 2020, delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the original system, three quota places in the men's and women's events would have been awarded to those who had not already qualified through the world rankings at the World Championships in Cancun.

These spots will instead be allocated at the 2021 World Championships in Minsk.

Results of the 2021 Modern Pentathlon World Cup series will contribute towards the world rankings, due to be finalised on June 14 - a day after the conclusion of the World Championships in the Belarusian capital.

All qualification points earned this season - including during the World Cup in Cairo in February, the only event of this season's circuit to have been staged as planned - will count towards the rankings.

Qualification points amassed this year will count towards the new Olympic rankings ©Getty Images

It had already been confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that athletes who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 will retain their places for the rearranged Games, scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 8 2021.

The IOC has told International Federations to use their original qualification systems where possible.

"Our new modern pentathlon qualification system gives a clear pathway to all athletes who are still aiming to qualify for the Games," UIPM President Klaus Schormann said.

"It gives them 10 months to prepare for the resumption of the qualification process at the start of the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup.

"It also ensures that the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships in Minsk will have even more prestige and importance, as the final opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games."

The 2020 Modern Pentathlon World Championships had been moved from Xiamen to Cancun due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

The event had not yet been rescheduled by the UIPM and, judging by the worldwide governing body's statement, there is a chance it will be cancelled altogether.