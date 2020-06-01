Former German national team ice hockey player Peter Schiller has died at the age of 62 after suffering heart failure.

According to media reports, the forward passed away in Berlin.

Starting in his hometown of Selb in the southern state of Bavaria, Schiller played ice hockey and football at his local clubs, but chose the former.

He moved to Cologne to play in Germany's top league where he won four national titles.

In his later playing years, he played for both Mannheim and Berlin.

Die #ebb trauern um Peter Schiller, der im Alter von 62 Jahren verstarb. Er war Mitglied des Aufstiegsteams von 1992 und insgesamt zwei Spielzeiten für unseren Club aktiv. Er absolvierte 44 Spiele, erzielte 12 Tore und sammelte 27 Vorlagen. #machsjut, Peter! #rip https://t.co/lLnL26fM6l — Eisbären Berlin (@Eisbaeren_B) May 31, 2020

During his international career, he represented West Germany and later the unified Germany in 94 international matches.

This included appearances at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Calgary, four World Championships and the 1984 Canada Cup.

His team at the 1988 Games finished fifth overall.

President of the German Ice Hockey Federation, Franz Reindl, said: "Commiserations to the Schiller family.

"German ice hockey is losing its national and international personality – valued by team-mates, opponents and spectators.

"There are many memories of a great time together in the national team."