Peter Schiller has died at the age of 62 ©Twitter/@LostOlympians

Former German national team ice hockey player Peter Schiller has died at the age of 62 after suffering heart failure.

According to media reports, the forward passed away in Berlin.

Starting in his hometown of Selb in the southern state of Bavaria, Schiller played ice hockey and football at his local clubs, but chose the former.

He moved to Cologne to play in Germany's top league where he won four national titles.

In his later playing years, he played for both Mannheim and Berlin.

During his international career, he represented West Germany and later the unified Germany in 94 international matches.

This included appearances at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Calgary, four World Championships and the 1984 Canada Cup.

His team at the 1988 Games finished fifth overall.

President of the German Ice Hockey Federation, Franz Reindl, said: "Commiserations to the Schiller family. 

"German ice hockey is losing its national and international personality – valued by team-mates, opponents and spectators. 

"There are many memories of a great time together in the national team."