Hockey Canada announced it will hold virtual summer camps for national teams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All in-person summer camps until September 1 have been cancelled, with the various programming and training sessions set to be held virtually instead.

This includes camps for under-18, under-17 and women's development teams, as well as coaches.

Topics for virtual sessions will include at-home strength and conditioning plans, mental-performance plans and check-ins, nutrition, dry-land skills, skating simulations, team-building activities, short-term international competition preparation and meetings with coaching staff.

"It is certainly disappointing to come to this decision for our summer events this year, but it is the right decision as we keep the health and safety of our participants a priority,” Hockey Canada chief executive Tom Renney said.

"There is level of camaraderie and learning that takes place in-person, but we have found a way to mitigate some of the impact and still share best-in-class experiences through virtual learning.

"The coaches and professionals in their field will continue to guide and lead our athletes so when we are able to return to hockey, they will be physically and mentally prepared and equipped to compete at the highest level."

The 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship is still scheduled to take place in Canada and start in late December this year ©Getty Images

Hockey Canada also provided an update on the National Championships which were scheduled to take place this year but were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Prince Albert was due to host the 2020 Esso Cup and is now set to host the 2021 edition of the competition, with Lloydminster holding it in 2022.

The 2020 Centennial Cup was set to be played in Portage la Prairie, which now has the option to welcome the tournament in 2023.

The calendar for autumn and winter currently remains the same, with the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship still scheduled for December 26 to January 5 in in Edmonton and Red Deer.

"During these unprecedented times, Hockey Canada has had to make changes to its season schedule to prioritise the health and safety of all participants at our national events, impacting various host committees and communities across the country," Scott Smith, President and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada, said.

"We appreciate the support and dedication by our upcoming host committees to adjust our schedule for the next two hockey seasons, and we look forward to working with these communities to put on world-class events."