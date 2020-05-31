Formula One season poised to start with two races in Austria

Formula One (F1) now plans to stage two season-opening races in Austria on July 5 and 12 after approval from the Austrian Government was granted yesterday.

The Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg was originally scheduled to host its 2020 Grand Prix on July 5, but will now have a second event added to the calendar to make up for cancelled races elsewhere.

So far, four of the 22 scheduled Grands Prix have been cancelled - including the iconic race in Monaco - with a further six races postponed.

The F1 season was due to begin on March 15 in Australia, but that race was cancelled at short notice because of the coronavirus pandemic and none have yet been staged.

It is hoped the doubleheader will be followed a week later with the British Grand Prix, scheduled for July 19 at Silverstone, but travel restriction smay yet make that impossible.

As part of anti-coronavirus measures announced by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, teams will only be allowed to bring 80 people to each closed race.

Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober added: "The concept calls for strict hygienic measures as well as regular tests and health checks for the teams and their employees."

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of four races to be cancelled ©Getty Images

Innovations such as reverse-grid qualifying races have been muted given the truncated calendar, but there remains a lot of uncertainty over what the season will look like if it begins.

One of the sport's most recognisable teams, Williams, recently reported £13 million ($16.1 million/€14.5 million) losses and terminated its contract with title sponsor Rokit.

A statement from the company which owns the team said that "a potential sale of the whole company" was under consideration.

As things stand, the 2020 F1 season will conclude on November 29 in Abu Dhabi, however it has been suggested that this race will be moved to December and that the season could run into 2021.