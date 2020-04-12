Formula One (F1) legend Sir Stirling Moss, who was one of the first stars of the motorsport series, has died at the age of 90 after battling a long-term illness.

Competing in F1 from its second season in 1951, Sir Stirling was often regarded as the greatest driver never to win a world title, having finished second three years in a row behind the great Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina.

The British driver finished runner-up again for the fourth year in a row to compatriot Mike Hawthorn in 1958, who passed away following a crash in early 1959.

After three more seasons in F1, where he finished third for three consecutive years, Sir Stirling retired at the end of the 1961 season, with seven of his 11 seasons seeing him finish in the top three.

His grieving wife said to MailOnline that he had "died as he lived, looking wonderful".

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him. 😢 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020

Tributes from across the motorsport world have flooded in since the announcement earlier today, with former F1 driver and commentator Martin Brundle calling Sir Stirling "a mighty racer and gentleman".

Current British F1 driver George Russell said on Twitter: "Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected."

Former British boxer Frank Bruno also spoke of the generosity of Sir Stirling, who helped Bruno during his career

"He privately supported me over many years and was an amazing driver in his time, he will be greatly missed", Bruno said.

Sir Stirling won 16 F1 races in 67 starts, making the podium in more than a third of his races.

After retiring from the sport in 1961, he continued to make brief appearances as a driver, finally retiring at the age of 81 during the Le Mans Legends qualifying session.