Formula One team McLaren Racing has expanded its esports reach by signing a new partnership with Veloce Esports.

Veloce will now manage and develop McLaren's esports team, focusing on achieving success at events and gamer development.

The two organisations will also create an academy for young gaming talent, with it hoped that competitors can move from the academy into the McLaren esports team.

It is similar to the set-up of Formula One teams in motorsport, where McLaren - like Ferrari and Red Bull - have a drivers' academy to develop young athletes.

Mark Waller, managing director of sales and marketing for McLaren Racing, said: "We are delighted to begin this new partnership with Veloce Esports with our clear focus on continuing to engage a new, younger generation of motorsports fans.

"Joining forces with an ambitious and forward-thinking company in Veloce is the next significant step to build on the great progress we have already made in the esports category over the last few years.

"The popularity and growth of esports has been well-documented in recent weeks and that trend looks set to continue even once racing on track resumes.

"Our aim is to develop and nurture fresh talent via the virtual academy, drive the performance of our esports team and carve new ways of attracting and interacting with fans from around the world."

🤝Our new partnership with @McLarenF1 has finally been announced.

🏎️ Veloce will manage and develop Mclaren's esports team.

👀 Keep your eyes peeled as we will be providing YOU with opportunities to get into the team.

Press release here: https://t.co/700mgimQ9w#F1esports pic.twitter.com/DABvJvBfjD — Veloce Esports (@VeloceEsports) May 21, 2020

With the Formula One season yet to begin because of the coronavirus pandemic, many drivers have been taking part in virtual races alongside successful gamers, other athletes and retired drivers.

Jack Clarke, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Veloce Esports, added: "We are thrilled to be working with such a pioneering and iconic team as McLaren Racing, which has a renowned history in motorsport.

"We share a passion for competition and innovation, and I know this partnership will establish the ultimate destination for fans to interact and a unique space for the best gaming talent in the world to compete as a team.

"We are incredibly proud and look forward to building a full-scale esports ecosystem with McLaren."

YouTuber and esports figure Benjamin Daly will also join McLaren as a shadow ambassador to support the esports team in 2020.

McLaren finished sixth in the 2019 F1 Esports Pro Series and fourth in 2018.