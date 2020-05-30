Two Paralympic champions in team cycling across Colorado for COVID-19 relief

A team of 10 American triathletes - including three medallists at the Rio 2016 Paralympics - are to cycle across Colorado in a relay to raise awareness and funds for athletes and others suffering amid the pandemic.

The USA Triathlon Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is providing grants to individuals and organisations within the multi-sport community adversely affected by the virus, is one of two causes to benefit from the ride, dubbed "CO>COVID".

The Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is the other.

All three podium finishers from the PT2 women's individual race at Rio 2016 will be taking part.

Allysa Seely won that race, Hailey Danz was second and Melissa Stockwell third.

The trio all hope to compete at Tokyo 2020, postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

Kendall Gretsch is swapping skis for wheels for the challenge ©Getty Images

Just shy of 483 miles in length, the relay route will see riders collectively gain more than 6,800 metres of elevation and cuts through the Rocky Mountains.

The aim is to complete it in just 24 hours, beginning the ride on June 19.

Paralympic hopeful Kyle Coon, his guide Alex Libin, Kendall Gretsch - a gold medallist in biathlon at the 2018 Winter Paralympics and a Tokyo 2020 hopeful - and Jack O'Neil from the US junior development team are also part of the squad.

USA Triathlon chief executive Rocky Harris and Olympic hopefuls Renée Tomlin and Kevin McDowell - who ranks sixth for in the continent - round out the group taking part.

With the Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed and international competition on hold, this challenge gives the athletes a new goal and more information can be found here.