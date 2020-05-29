A Mexican - Moisés Uziel Canales Vargas - has won the first international esports competition organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

Vargas, representing National Council Sports Education of Mexico, defeated Brazilian Ulisses Selles in the final of the virutal football competition, played on the FIFA20 game.

The tournament was organised by FISU America and featured 36 competitors from 15 different countries, with another Brazilian - Luis Guilhermese - rounding out the top three.

"We are happy with what we achieved in this tournament," FISU America President Alim Maluf Neto declared.

"We transformed a time of crisis into opportunity for the development of university sports.

"We have become pioneers of the university esports.

"This is just the beginning for us, we will keep looking for new challenges, cope with this situation in the best way and use it as learning."

The coronavirus pandemic has raised the profile of esports ©Getty Images

The idea for the tournament was hatched when the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for student-athletes across the Americas to compete in traditional forms.

As for Vargas, the victor said winning was "a matter of great pride".

"I want to dedicate the championship to all Mexicans and to all those who were supporting me from the first day," added the Universidad Anáhuac México Norte student.

"I am very grateful for the encouragement."