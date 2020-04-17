Teams from Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia are set to start their League of Legends Oceanic University Championships campaigns in regional finals this weekend.

With 31 teams set to compete tomorrow and on Sunday (April 19), the round-robin tournaments are split into five groups - north, east, south, west and a wild-card pool.

Players will be taking part remotely from their own homes.

The first four groups consist completely of Australian teams, with 27 split into three groups of seven and one group of six.

New Zealand is represented by three universities from Auckland, Wellington and Canterbury in the wild-card group, which also features a team from the University of New Caledonia from the autonomous French territory.

All four Australian groups will feature playoffs, contested by the top four teams.

The wild-card group has a similar set-up, however, only the top three teams will make the playoffs, with second or third playing the top team in the final.

The University of Auckland made a superb turnaround in last year's final, taking the competition to a fifth and final set against favourites University of Sydney before being crowned champions.

For Australian teams, the UniSport Nationals League of Legends title is also on the line, with the University of Sydney having some consolation last year as they collected that honour.

The top team in Oceania will represent the continent at the International Collegiate Championship, under the assumption that it goes ahead amid the COVID-19 crisis.