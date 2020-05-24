The International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Forum and Volunteer Leaders Academy are set to be held online this year.

The FISU Steering Committee and respective Organising Committees agreed to hold the event virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has suspended sport across the world.

Two sessions of the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy, an educational event that serves as a key part of the international sports and volunteering movement, will be held.

The first is set to take place on June 22 and 23 and the second is from September 4 to 6.

Two sessions of the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy will be held online this year ©FISU

More details on the programme and technical information will be shared in the coming weeks.

The FISU World Forum is scheduled for August 12 to 14, with further details about the programme, speakers and registration process also set to be provided in the coming weeks.

The event, which was originally meant to be held at the University of Physical Education in Budapest, has the theme "Seventy years onward and still going strong: How can FISU continue sustaining the University Sports Movement’s legacy?"

More than 140 participants from 42 countries had registered to attend the 2020 edition.