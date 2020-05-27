Iron Hammer, a documentary film focusing on international volleyball icon Lang Ping, is set to premiere on the Olympic Channel on June 7.

As part of the "We Are One: A Global Film Festival" the film looks at the career of the Chinese player and her move abroad to the United States, leading to spells as the national team coach of both countries.

The Festival will take place on YouTube from May 29 to June 7, with all funds going to the COVID-19 solidarity relief fund for the World Health Organization.

Part of the Five Rings Films collection, the film is directed by actress and filmmaker Joan Chen, known to Western audiences from her performances in 1987 film The Last Emperor and cult television classic Twin Peaks.

Lang moved to the US in 1987 after winning a historic gold with China in volleyball at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, and worked as the assistant coach for the University of New Mexico.

She was known as the Iron Hammer for her powerful spikes and has become one of the nation's most beloved sports figures.

Lang would help the US volleyball team win silver at the Beijing 2008 Olympics before becoming the first person in volleyball to win an Olympic gold medal as a player and a coach by leading the Chinese team to victory at Rio 2016.

Chen said: "I've been a fan of Lang Ping's since we first met at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and have followed her career ever since.

"Many admire Lang Ping not only for her accomplishments on the volleyball court, but also for her unique combination of strength and grace that helped her to conquer new and foreign challenges.

"From her experiences in China to the US, I consider Lang Ping a kindred spirit whose life journey intimately parallels my own, so when the chance came for me to direct this film and tell her story, I jumped on it."

Lang made history again last year when she became the first person to win back-to-back International Volleyball Federation World Cups as a player and a coach.

She won in 1981 and 1985 and then later as a coach in 2015 and 2019.